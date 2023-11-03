That Big Cameo In Gen V's Season Finale Was Inevitable

This article contains all sorts of bloody spoilers for the season finale of "Gen V."

How fitting was that? For a spin-off that was first announced to a mix of anticipation and, in some corners, confusion over a pitch that felt like a discarded story beat from "The Boys" (raises hand sheepishly), the season finale of "Gen V" brought the timeline of the show all the way back around to its parent series in seamless fashion. While some of the wayward students of Godolkin University staged a prison break of the victims held in the Woods that rapidly spun out into a murderous riot that put innocents in the crosshairs, our superpowered heroes did everything they could to help stem the tide and prevent casualties ... to little success. With Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) dead and Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) hiding out with her entire contingent of Vought executives while the campus falls apart around them, they have little choice but to send up the Supe-signal for someone that fans of "The Boys" are very familiar with.

Yup, it was only a matter of time before Homelander (Antony Starr) himself finally waded into the fray and got directly involved in the Supes conspiracy tearing God U apart. A spin-off series can only reference main characters from the original show so many times before Chekhov's gun comes calling and, thankfully, the writing team behind "Gen V" heeded that call. In fact, they made sure to save their silver bullet for maximum impact, unleashing the most unhinged villain in the universe of "The Boys" in the waning moments of the finale. And if you stuck around for the end credits, you were rewarded with another "The Boys" cameo: Karl Urban's foul-mouthed Billy Butcher.