How Important Will Gen V's Plot Be To The Boys Season 4?

Spinoffs are a tough feat to pull off, and they're even harder when the main show is still going on. For the first five episodes or so, "Gen V" took the smart approach of basing its main storyline around a fairly low-level, self-contained conspiracy. The characters weren't interacting with anyone like Butcher or Homelander; they were simply trying to figure out what sort of crazy stuff was going on at their school, located in their own little corner of this crazy world.

But the latest episode, "Jumanji," flips that around a bit. It reveals that Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) is working on a contagious virus that can de-power any Supe, and also maybe kill them in the process. Although her methods to achieve this goal haven't affected anyone on "The Boys" just yet, it's easy to see how the results from Shetty's virus can bleed into the flagship show. If Vought has such a miraculous virus, they'll obviously want to use it, and that'll make it a whole lot easier for Butcher and the boys to finish their long-term goal of killing off supes in general.

As we head into the final two episodes of the spin-off's first season, "Gen V" is in an interesting but awkward place: if the virus gets released, it could have massive ramifications on "The Boys," but should they be structuring the franchise so that fans have to watch the spin-off to properly understand the main show?