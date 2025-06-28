F1: Every Major Racing Cameo In Brad Pitt's Formula One Movie

This article contains spoilers for "F1."

Every time "F1" gets the camera inside the cars, it's clear that the movie was made by people who genuinely love the sport. The racing sequences are crafted with an incredible level of technical skill — something only possible through what sounds like a difficult film shoot. Most of that action is channeled through the film's slew of original characters and the fictional APXGP team, but there are a ton of cameos from real-life racers, team members, and other figures attached to the sport as well.

Most of these are blink-and-you'll-miss-them moments during races or the moments just before or after. But a few real Formula 1 figures have actual lines. In some ways, the film seems more aimed at fans of Netflix's massively popular "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" series than dedicated followers of the actual sport, so a lot of the faces you'll recognize throughout are people who've featured prominently or become fan favorites on that show.

From Lewis Hamilton to Gunther Steiner, here's every major Formula 1 cameo in "F1" that you may have missed, along with some of the inside jokes they bring with them.