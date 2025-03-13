F1 Sounds Like It Had One Of Most Difficult Film Shoots Of All Time

After spending so much time in the Danger Zone, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski should be able to handle the switch from wings to wheels with his new film "F1," which looked like "Top Gun: Maverick" but in a car. The upcoming movie sees Brad Pitt as a down and out racer who teams up with "Snowfall" star Damson Idris' hot shot driver to win a race against the titans of the sport, which demanded that the actors spent a lot of the film on the track as a result. In this case, that meant a live racetrack with real racers and a roaring audience watching it unfold.

/Film attended a trailer preview for the new film earlier this week, where the director revealed how every second counted getting his stars on and off the track while filming the fast-paced sequences shown in the new footage. "We couldn't just shoot at the track without the race going on. It would've been the wrong dynamic. So we were actually there on race weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people watching us, finding these time slots between practice and qualifying that Formula One graciously afforded us," Kosinski explained.

From there, the race was on. "So we'd get these 10 or 15-minute slots where we'd have to have Brad and Damson ready in the cars, warmed up with hot tires ready to go, and as soon as practice ended, they would pull out onto the track." Getting on the road was one thing, but then came filming the high-speed races in a whole new way — and doing it at 180mph.