Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Leaves Out One Huge Piece Of The Real Sport (And It's A Big Problem)

"F1" is a fun movie. It's bombastic, exciting, and incredibly well shot when it comes to the highly technical racing sequences. If you're a fan of Formula 1, or of motorsport in general, you'll likely find something to love in the film, which is essentially a two and a half hour love letter to the spirit of racing.

It's also, in many ways, extremely implausible.

Yes, that's the burden of most sports films — pulling an unlikely fiction out of a world full of drama that's far more interesting when it's real. You're always going to have to contend to some degree with the "Rocky could never go toe-to-toe with Apollo" kinds of soft plot holes, which we all agree to look past in the interest of having a good time. "F1" is littered with those moments, from the advanced age and downright maniacal driving style of Brad Pitt's Sonny Hayes to the ceaseless cascade of happenstance that allows a lousy F1 team to gain positions over the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari.

Again, we look past it all. It's a thrill ride, and that's all it needs to be. But there's one particular thing about "F1" that I can't fully look past — an omission that, as a fan of the sport, feels particularly egregious. I'm talking about qualifying, a key part of every F1 race weekend that's never shown here and is only mentioned a single time in the whole movie. Here's why that's a big problem.