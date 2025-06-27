F1 Crash Course: Terms And Racing Basics To Know Before You See The Movie

Joseph Kosinski's "F1" movie is designed to welcome both seasoned fans of the sport and casual moviegoers alike. If you've never watched a Formula 1 race or seen an episode of Netflix's popular "Drive to Survive" series, you'll still be able to follow the plot just fine: Racecar goes vroom vroom, Brad Pitt wants to win, etc. But there's also a good bit of Formula 1 jargon scattered throughout the film that the script doesn't go out of its way to explain.

Part of what makes "F1" so fun is that it shows love to the whole sport of racing, not just Formula 1. That particular league is treated as the pinnacle of the sport, to be sure, but we also get some great scenes featuring events like the 24 Hours of Daytona and the Baja 1000. If you've ever seen a NASCAR race, you'll have a leg up in this movie over someone who's never been to a track before. But even then, Formula 1 is a highly specialized form of auto racing, and it has plenty of unique quirks.

From "dirty air" to the DRS zone, let's get you caught up on some of the basic phrases and racing principles before you see "F1."