Blumhouse And James Wan's Atomic Monster Might Merge - Here's Why That's Huge For Horror

The horror world had a bombshell dropped on it recently when it was revealed that Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions and James Wan's Atomic Monster are looking to join forces. Indeed, the house that "Paranormal Activity" built and the production company founded by the guy who made "The Conjuring" universe happen (among many other things) are in advanced merger talks. Should this come to pass, it would have major implications for genre filmmaking for years to come.

The New York Times initially broke the news and, though no deal is done yet, it sounds very much like we're headed in that direction. Should the deal close, Blum and Wan's companies would be under the same roof. Blum would keep a controlling stake in Blumhouse, while Wan would end up with a significant stake alongside NBCUniversal, who also has skin in the game. Most importantly, Atomic Monster would continue to operate as an independent entity within the larger Blumhouse business. In other words, one of the most prolific producers of our time and one of the most successful genre filmmakers ever would be under the same roof, united with a common goal.

Blum, for all of his successes (and there have been many), is not a creative producer by his own admission. He's a fantastic businessman. Wan, the director of "Saw" and "Insidious," both of which spawned massive franchises, is a visionary. We're also talking about the guy who directed "Aquaman" and "Furious 7," two of literally the biggest movies of all time. They complement one another well and, with their forces combined, who knows what might be possible? But let's go over what we know for sure and try to guess what this world might look like, shall we?