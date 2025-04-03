M3GAN Enters Her Terminator 2 Era In The M3GAN 2.0 Trailer

M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis), the gay icon with murderous tendencies and a penchant for dance numbers, has been powered up once again in a brand new trailer for "M3GAN 2.0." Would you believe it? Things are going haywire in a horrifying way, yet again. The difference here, though, is that M3GAN is actually on our side this time. Maybe.

After Blumhouse head Jason Blum claimed that producer James Wan had "about seven ideas" for a "M3GAN" sequel, the one they nailed down looks great. Reactivated and under the careful supervision of both Gemma (Allison Williams) and Cady (Violet McGraw), Funki's flagship humanoid robot doll is tasked with going up against a more advanced android built from Gemma's previous design. So begins a battle of the bot-b*****s, which is giving not just "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" vibes, but an incredibly twisted version of Kim Possible, courtesy of M3GAN's own tech team giving her some upgrades and a wingsuit. The only question is, will the titular machine stick to her programming, or will Gemma and Cady find themselves once again on the run from a futuristic Frankenstein's monster who can bust moves that TikTok influencers could only dream of? Our money is on the latter, honestly.

