M3GAN Enters Her Terminator 2 Era In The M3GAN 2.0 Trailer
M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis), the gay icon with murderous tendencies and a penchant for dance numbers, has been powered up once again in a brand new trailer for "M3GAN 2.0." Would you believe it? Things are going haywire in a horrifying way, yet again. The difference here, though, is that M3GAN is actually on our side this time. Maybe.
After Blumhouse head Jason Blum claimed that producer James Wan had "about seven ideas" for a "M3GAN" sequel, the one they nailed down looks great. Reactivated and under the careful supervision of both Gemma (Allison Williams) and Cady (Violet McGraw), Funki's flagship humanoid robot doll is tasked with going up against a more advanced android built from Gemma's previous design. So begins a battle of the bot-b*****s, which is giving not just "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" vibes, but an incredibly twisted version of Kim Possible, courtesy of M3GAN's own tech team giving her some upgrades and a wingsuit. The only question is, will the titular machine stick to her programming, or will Gemma and Cady find themselves once again on the run from a futuristic Frankenstein's monster who can bust moves that TikTok influencers could only dream of? Our money is on the latter, honestly.
M3GAN is going up against a Star Wars villain in M3GAN 2.0
There's a lot to be excited about here, regardless of how bonkers "M3GAN 2.0" might look on the surface. First, there's the clever workaround of making M3GAN taller, thereby bringing back Amie Donald to reprise her role as M3GAN from the original film while Davis carries on with the voice work. Also, bringing in "Ahsoka" star Ivanna Sakhno as M3GAN's answer to the T-1000, Amelia, is brilliant. Hey, if it worked for James Cameron, there's no reason director Gerard Johnstone can't do the same here.
Does that mean Sakhno's cybernetic organism is going to start producing knives and stabbing weapons out of her body? Probably not, but after putting herself back together from a suitcase and the neon-lit "John Wick"-style showdown that appears to be in store, "M3GAN 2.0" looks to be a truckload of fun and could put the titular terror on course to being one of the best movie robots of all time. See what happens when the film powers up in theaters on June 27, 2025.