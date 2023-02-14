Jason Blum Says James Wan Has 'About Seven Ideas' For The M3GAN Sequel

This post contains spoilers for "M3GAN."

It's M3GAN's world and we're all just living in it. The A.I. plaything — aka Model 3 Generative Android — with a penchant for ripping kids' ears off, dropping sick dance moves (while the bodies hit the floor, natch), and serenading children with David Guetta and Sia's "Titanium" has taken the world by storm, topping the box office charts and endearing critics to her philosophy: If polite conversation fails, choose homicide. The masses have got a fever, and the only prescription is more "M3GAN!"

Never one to hesitate striking while the iron is hot, Blumhouse has already announced a sequel, aptly titled "M3GAN 2.0," is in the works for a 2025 release date. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw will reprise their respective roles as M3GAN's creator Gemma and her niece Cady, having survived the rhythmic murder bot's initial reign of terror with a little help from their (robotic) friend, Bruce. Akela Cooper is also coming back to pen the script, with James Wan once again producing and Gerard Johnstone expected to return as director.

Wan, of course, was involved creatively with "M3GAN" from the ground up and took home a "story by" credit for his efforts (which he shared with Cooper). "James Wan is one of the most creative, inventive people I know," Blumhouse head Jason Blum told Empire Magazine. He confirmed that Wan is already off to the races when it comes to the follow up, too: