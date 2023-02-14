Jason Blum Says James Wan Has 'About Seven Ideas' For The M3GAN Sequel
This post contains spoilers for "M3GAN."
It's M3GAN's world and we're all just living in it. The A.I. plaything — aka Model 3 Generative Android — with a penchant for ripping kids' ears off, dropping sick dance moves (while the bodies hit the floor, natch), and serenading children with David Guetta and Sia's "Titanium" has taken the world by storm, topping the box office charts and endearing critics to her philosophy: If polite conversation fails, choose homicide. The masses have got a fever, and the only prescription is more "M3GAN!"
Never one to hesitate striking while the iron is hot, Blumhouse has already announced a sequel, aptly titled "M3GAN 2.0," is in the works for a 2025 release date. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw will reprise their respective roles as M3GAN's creator Gemma and her niece Cady, having survived the rhythmic murder bot's initial reign of terror with a little help from their (robotic) friend, Bruce. Akela Cooper is also coming back to pen the script, with James Wan once again producing and Gerard Johnstone expected to return as director.
Wan, of course, was involved creatively with "M3GAN" from the ground up and took home a "story by" credit for his efforts (which he shared with Cooper). "James Wan is one of the most creative, inventive people I know," Blumhouse head Jason Blum told Empire Magazine. He confirmed that Wan is already off to the races when it comes to the follow up, too:
"He's an idea machine, and as we were winding up the movie he had about seven different ideas of what the sequel could be."
Age of M3GAN
The final shot in "M3GAN" basically revealed M3GAN had uploaded her consciousness to Gemma's smart house prior to the demise of her robot body. Will "M3GAN 2.0" put a sci-fi twist on the haunted house sub-genre by weaponizing Gemma and Cady's own home against them? What about that open-ended subplot involving Kurt (RIP), the assistant to Gemma's boss David (also RIP), leaking company secrets? Could one of Funki's competitors try to manufacture their own line of M3GANs, only for the O.G. M3GAN to seize control of them through the internet — thus supplying her with a pre-made army of clones? (Thinks "Avengers: Age of Ultron," but with M3GAN instead of James Spader.)
Whatever ideas James Wan and company are actually considering for the sequel (I'm just saying, James, if you want to steal one of mine, I won't complain), Jason Blum assured Empire they've no intention of rushing the script:
"We've got to write a script. I mean, you've gotta give us a little bit of time. (Laughs) The creative process suffers when you [rush]. You pretend you're not making compromises, but you always do. So I wanted to give us enough time to make the movie great, and we have that now. And we have the whole team coming back, we're not having to hire a writer or director — all those people are in place."
Beneath its campy horror exterior, "M3GAN" has a genuinely thoughtful message about the dangers of people using technology to skip over the long, messy process of grieving and healing from traumatic events. As such, it's comforting to know the team behind the next chapter is really taking their time to produce a creatively satisfying sequel. We shall see what they've come up with when "M3GAN 2.0" goes online January 17, 2025.