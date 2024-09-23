Transformers One Is A Box Office Disappointment – Is It Time To Put The Franchise To Bed?

It was supposed to be a big weekend at the box office for Paramount Pictures as "Transformers One," the brand-new, computer-animated origin story for the Autobots and Decepticaon, hit theaters. The film has been met with rave reviews, including from /Film's Rafael Motamayor, even winning over some of the biggest naysayers who had long since abandoned the franchise. Unfortunately, the animated flick was met with a muted response from moviegoers, leaving the future of the series on uncertain ground.

Director Josh Cooley's "Transformers One" opened with an estimated $25 million domestically, placing in second in a tight race as Warner Bros.' "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" won out for a third straight weekend with $26 million. In a race that tight, the placement hardly matters. What does matter is the film was expected to open with at least $35 million. The only good news here is that "Transformers One" carries a relatively modest $75 million budget. That's where the good news ends, however.

The film also opened soft overseas, pulling in just $14 million from quite a few territories. Yes, it still has to open in quite a few more countries, but a $39 million debut for a franchise that used to be amongst Hollywood's most reliable is disconcerting. One must now ask: Is it time to put the "Transformers" franchise to bed? At the very least, a long break seems to be in order.