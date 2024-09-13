Transformers One Can Be A Box Office Hero Just Like Into The Spider-Verse

While there are those who will sigh at the mere mention of Autobots and/or Decepticons these days, there is no denying that "Transformers" has been one of the most successful franchises of the past 20 years. Dating back to Michael Bay's original 2007 live-action film, the series based on Hasbro's beloved toys has done gangbusters business at the box office, paving the way for more shows, merchandise, theme park attractions, and yes, toys. Now, can Paramount bring things full circle and deliver a hit animated feature film in this universe? That is the question "Transformers One" will have to answer.

The animated prequel is set to reach theaters next weekend. Directed by Josh Cooley, of "Toy Story 4" fame, "Transformers One" is currently eyeing an opening in the $37 to $45 million range, per Box Office Theory. That is obviously on the low side in terms of what we've come to expect from this franchise, with last year's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" opening to $61 million domestically before topping out at $439 million worldwide, making it the lowest-grossing live-action entry in the series to date. Even so, there are some major considerations to be made here.

First and foremost, things change when we go from live-action to animated. The best comparison would probably be 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which earned $375.5 million worldwide after opening to $35.3 million domestically. That film had excellent legs brought on by great word of mouth, and it even won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. That set up the sequel, 2023's "Across the Spider-Verse," to do even better, bringing in $690 million worldwide.

However, when we compare that to the live-action "Spider-Man" films, it seems minimal. Even "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," which straight-up killed Andrew Garfield's run as the character, made $709 million worldwide. At the top end? We have "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which ranks as one of the biggest movies of all time with more than $1.9 billion to its name. Yet, the animated films are still considered major successes that helped expand the scope of the franchise. Therein lies the point here.