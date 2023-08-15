Rise Of The Beasts Is Officially The Lowest-Grossing Live-Action Transformers Movie Ever

For years, the live-action "Transformers" movie franchise's box office numbers appeared to have a reverse correlation with Rotten Tomatoes scores: the more scathing reviews a "Transformers" movie got, the more tickets it would sell. This was held up as proof that (depending on your perspective) either snooty film critics are out of touch with modern moviegoers, or modern moviegoers will watch any old trash as long as it's loud and action-heavy and has characters they recognize.

Neither of these conclusions are really fair. Director Michael Bay, for all his faults, does a great explosion and also perfected the art of the 360 spinning hero shot. Sometimes the world needs a loud movie with robots that will entertain kids who aren't really paying attention to the plot. And film critics can love trash just as much as the next person. Even The New Yorker, a publication so snooty that its mascot is a man wearing a top hat and brandishing a monocle, published a review opining that, "at its intermittent and fleeting best, 'Transformers: The Last Knight' offers more to see and more to startle than do many films by auteurs of overt artistic ambition and accomplishment."

Sadly for The New Yorker, the era of "Bayformers" has been winding down since peaking with 2011's "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" and 2014's "Transformers: Age of Extinction," both of which joined the elite billion-dollar club at the worldwide box office. This year's entry, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" was directed by Steven Caple Jr. rather than Bay himself, who moved back into a producer-only role after "The Last Knight." "Rise of the Beasts" finally departed domestic theaters last week after a run of just over two months. With the totals tallied, it's officially the lowest-grossing live-action "Transformers" movie at the worldwide box office, grossing $436.6 million against a production budget of $195 million.