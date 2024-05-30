Chris Hemsworth Jumps From Animated Transformers To The Live-Action G.I. Joe Crossover

This summer, Marvel Cinematic Universe regular Chris Hemsworth, best known as the Asgardian demigod Thor, will be heard lending his voice to the animated "Transformers One," the origin story of the friendship turned rivalry between heroic Autobots leader Optimus Prime and the villainous Decepticons leader Megatron. Hemsworth is bringing some star power to the voice of Optimus Prime, who has typically been voiced by Peter Cullen in the classic "Transformers" cartoons and the modern live-action film franchise. But soon, he'll be bringing more than his voice to the toy-based media giant.

Deadline reports that Chris Hemsworth has been cast in the upcoming Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie that has yet to be given an official title. The project was officially announced at CinemaCon earlier this year, confirming what was teased at the end of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" in 2023. However, beyond seeing characters from G.I. Joe and Transformers meet on the big screen for the first time, we don't really know what the story of this mash-up is going to be. Presumably, there will be some kind of world-ending threat, and the Transformers and soldiers of G.I. Joe will have to work together to stop it. There are also several comic book series that could inform the movie. Let's just hope there isn't some kind of sky portal.