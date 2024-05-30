Chris Hemsworth Jumps From Animated Transformers To The Live-Action G.I. Joe Crossover
This summer, Marvel Cinematic Universe regular Chris Hemsworth, best known as the Asgardian demigod Thor, will be heard lending his voice to the animated "Transformers One," the origin story of the friendship turned rivalry between heroic Autobots leader Optimus Prime and the villainous Decepticons leader Megatron. Hemsworth is bringing some star power to the voice of Optimus Prime, who has typically been voiced by Peter Cullen in the classic "Transformers" cartoons and the modern live-action film franchise. But soon, he'll be bringing more than his voice to the toy-based media giant.
Deadline reports that Chris Hemsworth has been cast in the upcoming Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie that has yet to be given an official title. The project was officially announced at CinemaCon earlier this year, confirming what was teased at the end of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" in 2023. However, beyond seeing characters from G.I. Joe and Transformers meet on the big screen for the first time, we don't really know what the story of this mash-up is going to be. Presumably, there will be some kind of world-ending threat, and the Transformers and soldiers of G.I. Joe will have to work together to stop it. There are also several comic book series that could inform the movie. Let's just hope there isn't some kind of sky portal.
Transformers and G.I. Joe living together, mass hysteria
Also unclear is who Hemsworth will be playing in the blockbuster toy crossover film. While it's certainly possible that he could carry over his Optimus Prime voice from "Transformers One," the big screen versions fans are used to seeing in the live-action "Transformers" universe already belongs to Cullen. More than likely, Hemsworth will be one of the main G.I. Joe characters. After all, Paramount probably isn't going to shell out millions of dollars to put Hemsworth in a live-action movie without seeing his chiseled jawline and musculature, and the actor would be great as the leader of the G.I. Joe team.
What we're wondering is if any of the original cast members from the previous live-action "G.I. Joe" movie franchise will return, such as Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum, Adrianne Palicki, D.J. Catrona, Lee Byung-hun, Walton Goggins, or Marlon Wayans, who all appeared across the two preceding films. More than likely, this will be the start of a new era for G.I. Joe in movie form, and the earlier iterations of the franchise will be left in the past. But we'll just have to wait and see.
"Transformers One" arrives in theaters this fall on September 20, 2024, but the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover doesn't yet have a release date. Stay tuned for more.