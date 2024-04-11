Transformers And G.I. Joe Crossover Movie Is Happening, As Rise Of The Beasts Foretold

Cue the Linkin Park song and get ready to roll out, because the Autobots are back, and this time they're bringing friends. The prophecy is finally fulfilled, and we are getting the much-promised Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover teased in the final moments of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

The news was formally unveiled during Paramount Pictures' presentation at CinemaCon 2024, where /Film's own Ryan Scott witnessed the announcement of the union between the two titanic franchises.

This was, if nothing else, anticipated by fans. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" helmer Steven Caple, Jr., who previously promised the next chapter in the franchise would bring the Maximals, Autobots, and Joes together, is expected to return to the director's chair, although there's no news yet about which (if any) human cast members will also be back. Is "Rise of the Beasts" lead Anthony Ramos going to be the new Sam Witwicky and a member of The Order of the Witwiccans? Or will someone else serve as the non-supersoldier human in a cast full of giant robots? More importantly, will scene-stealer Pete Davidson return to voice Mirage?