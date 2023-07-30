Pete Davidson's Autobot Mirage Almost Appeared In A Michael Bay Transformers Film

In Steven Caple, Jr.'s new film "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," Anthony Ramos plays a character named Noah who has fallen on financial hard times. In an act of desperation, he agrees to break into a museum to steal a car and sell it to Reek (rapper Tobe Nwigwe), an associate of his in the criminal underground. What Noah doesn't know is that the car he is stealing is, in fact, a robot in disguise. After a chase with the police — a chase in which the car seems to drive itself and project holographic duplicates into the lanes surrounding it — the robot transforms into a mechanical humanoid and introduces itself as Mirage. Mirage is a Transformer from the planet Cybertron, and who works as a soldier for the stern robot commander Optimus Prime. Mirage is voiced by Pete Davidson and is the "laidback" and "funny" Transformer, often cracking wise in front of the many other Transformers that manifest throughout the film.

In the 1984 animated "Transformers" TV series, Mirage was one of the core cast and was voiced by Frank Welker. He originally had the ability to transform into a 1979 Ligier JS11 Formula 1 racer, although, in the 2007 live-action film series (of which "Beasts" is a part), the robots can transform into almost any machine they want.

Deep-cut "Transformers" fans — that is, males born between 1977 and 1979 — likely remember the show's original Autobots lineup. Robot roll call: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Mirage, Prowl, Jazz, Sideswipe, Ratchet, and a few others. Many of these characters, weirdly, don't appear in the first "Transformers" movie.

Indeed, Mirage was supposed to be a character in the 2011 film "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," as explained in a behind-the-scene documentary, available on the film's DVD release.