Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' Mid-Credits Scene Was A Strategic Play To Give Fans More Reek

At the beginning of Steven Caple, Jr.'s new sci-fi actioner "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," a put-upon Brooklynite named Noah (Anthony Ramos) requires an influx of cash to take care of his younger brother's medical condition. Noah was once a low-level criminal and still has friends in the local crime network, but he actively turned his back on crime years ago. He is currently trying to secure a job interview at ... well, at anywhere that will have him.

Noah is in dire straits, however. As such, he reconnects with an associate named Reek (Grammy-nominated rapper Tobe Nwigwe) and agrees to break into a museum to steal a car from some members of high society. Reek, it should be noted, is an eccentric and charismatic guy. He loves candy and talks a lot about Twizzlers. He is also deep into meditation, and encourages Noah, even in the middle of a heist, to breathe deeply and find his center. Even though they are about to stage a robbery, Reek pants like he's in the middle of a Lamaze class. Reek is a comedy relief character in a film that will eventually become overrun with alien gorilla robot mayhem.

Alien Gorilla Robot Mayhem, incidentally, will be appearing on the Other Stage at 2024's Bonnaroo. *WINK*

At the end of the film, after said mayhem dies down, Noah has returned to his ordinary life. There is a mid-credits cookie wherein he can be seen repairing his car. The car is actually an Autobot named Mirage (voiced by Pete Davidson), and Noah essentially brings him back from the dead. Reek is there to witness Noah's car transform into a wisecracking humanoid robot biped.

Caple admitted in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter that the scene was included because, well, he just liked Reek.