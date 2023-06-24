The Transformers And G.I. Joe Have Crossed Over Before – Here's What Happened

It's happening — the crossover that Paramount Pictures shareholders everywhere demanded, "Transformers" and G.I. Joe." The latest "Transformers" film, "Rise of the Beasts," ended with lead Noah (Anthony Ramos) being offered a job with G.I. Joe — his new employers are especially keen to meet his robot friends.

Assuming a sequel is in the cards (with the current box office returns for "Rise of the Beasts," it's unclear), an Autobot/Joe team-up seems like the route it will take. The owner of both the "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" comics, Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment, is also launching new series of both. This time, the two properties will be linked from the beginning — another sign the Powers That Be are pushing this crossover hard.

"Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" have parallel histories. Both brands began in the 1980s as toylines owned by Hasbro and had cartoons that were really just half-hour commercials for the toys. The two cartoons had many of the same writers and voice actors; Christopher Collins used the same screechy voice for Cobra Commander in "G.I. Joe" and the Decepticon Starscream in "Transformers."

Oddly, the cartoons have never intersected much; the closest thing to a crossover was some cameos in "The Transformers" season 3. Since that season was set in the far-off future of 2006, it was able to offer some epilogues for the "G.I. Joe" cast. Captain Marissa Faireborn, a recurring human friend of the Autobots, is the daughter of the Joes' Flint (real name Dashiell Faireborn) and Lady Jaye. Cobra Commander also appears in the episode, "Only Human." With Cobra apparently ancient history, the Commander has become a mercenary called "Old Snake." He digs up some old Cobra technology to help crime boss Victor Drath turn four Autobots into humans.