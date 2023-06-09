How Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Finally Connected Two Major Franchises

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

Those who managed to catch "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" early and without getting spoiled were in for the surprise of a lifetime. For much of its runtime, the latest sequel is pretty much exactly what you'd expect from a post-Michael Bay movie in this franchise — for better and worse. (You can read my more detailed thoughts on the movie with my review for /Film here.) That is until the very final scene finally delivers on a years-old promise. Fans of the Hasbro property have long imagined the possibility of seeing "Transformers" officially cross paths with the "G.I. Joe" in live-action and, after many fits and starts over the last decade or so, it's now becoming a reality.

If you were in disbelief seeing Anthony Ramos' Noah Diaz walk into that bland little office only to find out that he's been recruited to join the G.I. Joe, well, that only scratches the surface of what everyone behind the scenes felt. Director Steven Caple, Jr. and veteran franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura both spearheaded this effort and brought it across the finish line, as detailed in a spoilery interview with Geek Culture (published over a week before the release of the movie, incredibly enough).

But getting the official go-ahead to smash the two properties together like action figures wasn't even the hardest part. By all accounts, that effort came mostly thanks to Caple, Jr. and his passion to make it work no matter what. No, the real obstacle came from having to figure out the why, as well.