Transformers One Review: More Than Meets The Eye In Best Transformers Movie In Decades

"Transformers One" is the best movie in the "Transformers" franchise since the 1986 original. Director Josh Cooley ("Toy Story 4") and co-writer Eric Pearson ("Thor Ragnarok" "Godzilla vs. Kong") are experienced in big dramatic stories set in established franchises that appeal to nostalgia but are more than just walks down memory lane; movies that tell big and bombastic stories without becoming empty spectacle.

"Transformers One" takes us back, way before Sam Witwicky, before Optimus Prime arrived on Earth, even longer before Cybertron was destroyed. This is a time before Autobots and Decepticons, when Transformers didn't even have the ability to transform, but instead lived underground after a war ravaged the surface of their planet. The film tells the origin story of Optimus Prime, at this time known as Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron, known back then as D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry). Before they became archenemies, the two were like brothers, bunkmates and partners working the mines beneath Cybertron. But in an attempt to prove themselves, the two set out to the surface in search for a lost relic that can save Cybertron, getting involved in a conspiracy, an interplanetary conflict, and also planting the seeds for a falling out that will eventually turn into a civil war that will destroy the planet.

If it sounds like too much movie, you're right. That's the biggest problem with "Transformers One," a movie with too much ambition, set back by a 104-minute runtime that isn't nearly enough to properly cover all the ideas the script wants to tackle. There's at least a trilogy's worth of plot here in just one movie, and at times the pacing is simultaneously too slow as it crams all this worldbuilding and lore, and too fast as it rushes from set piece to set piece, storyline to storyline. Still, between an impressive voice cast, some truly astonishing animation, and a surprisingly effective villain origin story, there's more than meets the eye in this film.