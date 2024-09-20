Transformers One's Post-Credits Scene Finally Explains One Of The Series' Biggest Mysteries

Spoilers for "Transformers One" follow.

The different robot factions in "Transformers" can be hard to keep track of, but at its simplest, the series is about good Autobots fighting evil Decepticons. That simplicity is because "Transformers" was never meant to be more than a commercial for action figures. Later attempts to add depth to the setting have to make do with the hokyness of the premise.

The names "Autobot" and "Decepticon" were coined by the advertising agency Griffin Bacal. Autobot apparently comes from "automobile," while Decepticon obviously comes from "deception." I'm sure the thought process wasn't much more than "robots turn into cars = Autobots" and "evil shape shifting robots = Decept-icons."

As luck would have it, it's easy to adjust the root of "Autobot" to "autonomous," meaning self-governed. That allows "Transformers" writers, if so inclined, to make the Autobots' name about their belief in freedom instead. But the Decepticons? The root of that name can't be anything but "deception." Who would call themselves such an obviously evil name besides paper-thin '80s cartoon villains?

That's a question "Transformers" has wrestled with. Sometimes it's with humor; in "Bumblebee," Sector Seven Agent Burns (John Cena) asks why they should trust beings literally called "Decepticons." In "Transformers: Prime," Megatron — true to his nature — spins an elegant lie that the "craven Autobots" gave the Decepticons their name and his warriors took it as a badge of honor.

"Transformers" comic writer James Roberts wrote that Megatron had first won the masses with this rallying cry: "You are being deceived." Brian Ruckley's "Transformers" comics say the Decepticons were once called the Ascenticons, until they appropriated a smear name used by their political rivals.

The new animated film "Transformers One" follows how Megatron became Cybertron's greatest villain. Along the way, it spins its own answer to this conundrum, one that's clear by the post-credit scene where Megatron gives his new army their name.