Does Transformers One Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler Free Guide

The "Transformers" franchise was away for several years following the release of 2018's "Bumblebee," which helped get things back on track, critically speaking, following Michael Bay's later entries in the series. (Namely 2017's "The Last Knight," which appeared to be a last straw for many once-loyal fans.) Things have changed, though, and now, fans have much to look forward to. Paramount is once again bringing the robots in disguise back to their animated roots for a new theatrical feature film titled "Transformers One," which serves as a prequel set years and years back in the timeline.

Given that the film takes place so far back in the history of Cybertron, there is much story to tell. The film's producers have already suggested that "Transformers One" is intended to set up a trilogy. So, does that set up begin once the credits roll? Do viewers need to stick around for any credits scenes? That's what we're here to discuss in spoiler-free fashion. Seriously, we will not be dishing out any spoilers here. We're just going to arm moviegoers with necessary knowledge to help them know when it's safe to make a break for the lobby. With that said, let's get into it.