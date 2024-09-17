Does Transformers One Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler Free Guide
The "Transformers" franchise was away for several years following the release of 2018's "Bumblebee," which helped get things back on track, critically speaking, following Michael Bay's later entries in the series. (Namely 2017's "The Last Knight," which appeared to be a last straw for many once-loyal fans.) Things have changed, though, and now, fans have much to look forward to. Paramount is once again bringing the robots in disguise back to their animated roots for a new theatrical feature film titled "Transformers One," which serves as a prequel set years and years back in the timeline.
Given that the film takes place so far back in the history of Cybertron, there is much story to tell. The film's producers have already suggested that "Transformers One" is intended to set up a trilogy. So, does that set up begin once the credits roll? Do viewers need to stick around for any credits scenes? That's what we're here to discuss in spoiler-free fashion. Seriously, we will not be dishing out any spoilers here. We're just going to arm moviegoers with necessary knowledge to help them know when it's safe to make a break for the lobby. With that said, let's get into it.
Does Transformers One have any post-credits or mid-credits scenes?
Put simply, fans are going to want to stick around for the entirety of the credits. "Transformers One" has multiple credits scenes, both of which carry value to the viewer. The first one is more of a mid-credits scene that appears after the first chunk of the credits roll. The other one is a post-credits scene that is at the very end of the proceedings. Plan those bathroom breaks accordingly.
As promised, we won't spoil anything at all but, vaguely speaking, the first scene is more of a fun add on, while the second one is very much something that has consequences for the future of the franchise. Aside from a possible "Transformers One" sequel, Paramount also has the "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" crossover film on deck, so there's plenty coming down the pipeline.
The stacked cast for this film is led by Chris Hemsworth ("Thor") and Brian Tyree Henry ("Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire") as Optimus and Megatron. Scarlett Johansson ("Black Widow"), Keegan-Michael Key ("The Super Mario Bros. Movie"), Steve Buscemi ("Hotel Transylvania"), Laurence Fishburne ("The Matrix"), and Jon Hamm ("Mad Men") round out the ensemble. The film has been met with a warm welcome from critics, with /Film's Rafael Motamayor calling it the best "Transformers" film in decades. The synopsis for the film reads as follows:
"Transformers One" is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.
"Transformers One" hits theaters on September 20, 2024.