5 Reasons Why Pixar's Elio Flopped At The Box Office

Pixar has had a bit of a bumpy ride at the box office over the last handful of years. Dating back to the original "Toy Story" in 1995, Pixar was one of Hollywood's most reliable hit-makers, particularly when it came to original movies. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic changed all of that in 2020, and Disney's golden animation studio has fallen on relatively tough times. Sadly, those tough times have continued with the release of "Elio."

Hailing from directors Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, "Elio" opened to just $21 million domestically this past weekend. That makes it, by a significant margin, the lowest opening weekend in Pixar's history. "Toy Story" opened to $29.1 million, but that was in '95 and, adjusted for inflation, would be a heck of a lot more. After that, it's 2023's "Elemental," which opened to $29.6 million before legging out to $495 million worldwide. That, however, was an extraordinary case that can't be counted on to repeat itself.

Whether or not "Elio" can pull an "Elemental" remains to be seen, but even if it does have similarly miraculous legs, it would still probably have a very tough time clearing $400 million worldwide in light of its very soft $14 million international debut. In short, at least out of the gate, it's hard to call this anything but a massive misfire for Disney and Pixar.

So, what went wrong here? How did this well-reviewed Pixar original come to suffer such a grim commercial fate? We're going to take a closer look at the biggest reasons why "Elio" flopped at the box office on its opening weekend. Let's dig in.