5 Reasons Why The How To Train Your Dragon Remake Soared At The Box Office

It was a big weekend at the box office and, once again, it was all thanks to a major family-friendly film — more specifically, a live-action remake of an animated favorite. DreamWorks and Universal's new take on "How to Train Your Dragon" hit theaters over the weekend and did very well for itself, proving that this whole live-action remake business still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

Director Dean DeBlois' "How to Train Your Dragon" topped the box office with an estimated $83.7 million domestically. Even better for Universal, the movie performed significantly stronger overseas, taking in $114.1 million for a $197.8 million global start. Even against a $150 million production budget and a sizable global marketing spend, that's a very good debut. It didn't hurt that competition was relatively light, with "Lilo & Stitch" slowing down a bit and last weekend's "John Wick" spin-off "Ballerina" falling off a cliff after an already not-so-great opening. Everything was working in this movie's favor.

So, what went right, exactly? How did Universal manage to successfully pull off this remake of the 15-year-old modern animated classic? And how did it stand out so successfully even amongst the crowded summer release calendar? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "How to Train Your Dragon" ruled the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.