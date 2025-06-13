The How To Train Your Dragon Remake Sets The Stage For A Major Sequel Storyline

This article contains spoilers for "How to Train Your Dragon."

Audiences have gotten used to the idea of beloved animated films getting the live-action treatment sooner rather than later. Disney has built an entire industry off of translating them from one medium to another, with mixed results. A few great ones slip through the cracks like "101 Dalmations," "Cinderella" and "Pete's Dragon," but for the most part, they're largely forgettable ventures that somehow manage to keep making money at the box office because there's not a whole lot of competition out there for tentpole family entertainment. It's a smart, albeit lazy, business venture that makes sense when you look at the monetary benefits. Through that prism, the only surprise of Dreamworks following suit with a live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon" is that they didn't do it sooner.

The fantasy action-adventure series is arguably one of DreamWorks' most consistent franchises, with three critically acclaimed animated films and a combined $1.6 billion haul under its belt. Dean DeBlois, co-director of the original "How to Train Your Dragon," returns to essentially make the same movie again, albeit without "Lilo & Stitch" scribe Chris Sanders. It's a completely faithful remake (in every sense of the word), working from pretty much the same script and shot compositions of the 2010 film, slavishly so. For some, hearing John Powell's sweeping score set against Toothless gliding through the sky will be enough to get onboard. /Film's Ethan Anderton gets to the heart of this in his review, yet agrees that the film is an unnecessary retread of a classic film.

It doesn't really matter, though. "How to Train Your Dragon" is likely going to blow the summer box office wide open and pave the way for more live-action remakes of DreamWorks's animated library. Just a few months ago at CinemaCon, Universal showed complete confidence in the franchise's viability by not only screening the 2025 film for those in attendance but announcing the remake of "How to Train Your Dragon 2," which already had a set release date of June 11, 2027. They know you're going to see it.

It gave the impression that DeBlois already knew he was in the "How to Train Your Dragon" remake game for the long haul. Each of the animated films were planned out separately, but now these movies could plant clearer seeds for future installments. There's not a whole lot of new stuff in the 2025 remake, but a few extra lines give some extra context to where 2027's "How to Train Your Dragon 2" will likely be heading.