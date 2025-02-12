There's Only One Part Of The Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon Trailer That Looks Cool

Live-action remakes of animated movies are all the rage in Hollywood at the moment. These are the streaming era's answer to the Disney vault of decades past. Now that movies are widely available on streaming, simply hiding a movie for 10 years only to do a grand re-release in theaters isn't feasible. Instead, Disney, and now DreamWorks, are all about spending hundreds of millions of dollars re-imagining beloved animated movies with live-action and/or, in certain cases, purely CGI instead.

The latest one, "How to Train Your Dragon," is a remake of an animated feature that turns 15 in 2025 and is pretty much undeniably one of the best movies DreamWorks Animation has ever made. There's reason to be excited, too, as Dean DeBlois who directed the original animated "How to Train Your Dragon" with Chris Sanders, is back to helm the live-action retelling — meaning, the guiding creative vision remains the same.

Unfortunately, the trailers for the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" have done little to convince us this is anything but another utterly pointless remake like the many Disney has made. So far, at least, the previews have focused (not without reason) on simply showing how faithful the movie is to the animated original, as well as how life-like everyone's favorite Night Fury, aka Toothless, is. Except, the remake doesn't really look that much like the original either since it's missing a special ingredient: Roger Deakins as a visual consultant. It was the legendary cinematographer who helped make the animated "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy one of the most visually-stunning works of the last 15 years regardless of medium. Without his input, the live-action remake looks like any other big-budget movie.

There is, however, one aspect of the remake that looks fantastic: Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast. Butler is reprising his role from the animated trilogy, and has been vocal about his enthusiasm for this new take on "How to Train Your Dragon," going as far as to calling it jaw-dropping. If nothing else, the thought of Butler playing a giant Viking with a massive beard has me incredibly giddy to actually see this film.