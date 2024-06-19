Gerard Butler Worried About Making A Sequel To One Of His Best Movies

Gerard Butler is the Picasso of trash cinema. Across a career spanning three decades, he's starred in exemplar schlockfests like "Dracula 2000" (the movie where we learn that Dracula and Judas Iscariot (!) are one and the same) and "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — The Cradle of Life" (a film where Angelina Jolie punches a shark in the nose before hitching a ride on its dorsal fin), along with "Law Abiding Citizen," "Den of Thieves," "Plane," the "Fallen" movies, and many more like them. When he isn't playing diabolical baddies or rugged mavericks, he can often be found portraying bellow-y bearded bruisers, be they Beowulf in 2005's "Beowulf & Grendel" or, most famously, King Leonidas in "300."

That extends to writer/directors Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois' 2010 film "How to Train Your Dragon," one of the best mainstream American animated features of the 21st century and a movie that similarly has Butler lending his voice to the bellow-y bearded bruiser Stoick the Vast, the chieftain of the Viking village of Berk. Stoick's son, the ungainly Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), is the actual protagonist in the film, itself a boy-and-his-dog-style coming of age narrative where the "dog," named Toothless, is a dragon in a world where dragons and Vikings have long been at war with one another. The central theme of the film — that ignorance breeds prejudice and people (and dragons!) contain multitudes — also applies to Stoick, who gradually reveals a depth to his character that belies his brutish surface.

A critical darling and sizable box office hit, "How to Train Your Dragon" was newfound territory for Butler in many ways — not least of which is that it was probably the first time he genuinely worried about making a sequel that didn't live up to its predecessor.