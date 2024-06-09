Warner Bros. Gave Gerard Butler His 300 Role Under One Condition

Zack Snyder's 2006 film "300," based on the comic book by Frank Miller, tells a hyper-stylized and not-the-least-bit-historically-accurate version of the Battle of Thermopylae (480 BC) wherein 300 Spartan soldiers managed to fend off anywhere from 120,000 to 300,000 soldiers of the Persian Empire for three full days. Both Miller's book and Snyder's film present the Spartans as teeth-gashing, testosterone-spitting, Spam-scented beefcake slabs comprised of nothing but pectoral muscles, testicles, and homophobia. They speak in "Join the Marines" recruiting slogans and disparage anything that's not at least 4000% more masculine than a two-ton bag of Tom Jones' chest hair.

Speaking of chest hair, none of the Spartans have any, happy to parade around their cartoonishly cut physiques as if they all possess a severe shirt allergy. Leading the charge is King Leonidas (Gerard Butler), a man who cannot help but add multiple exclamation marks after every sentence he speaks.

"300" was a massive hit, speaking to the sharply expressed jingoism America was experiencing in the mid-2000s. "300" was all about the bravery of soldiers and the positive, ultra-masculine trappings that come with deadly combat. One might admire Snyder's bold, stylistic artificiality, but it may be hard to get on the wavelength of the film's brazenly fascist ideology.

"300" Made Butler an overnight sensation. Before "300," Butler had notable epic roles in films like "Dracula 2000" (he was Dracula), "The Phantom of the Opera" (he was the Phantom), and "Beowulf & Grendel" (he was Beowulf). "300" merely continued a sharp upward career trajectory for the actor.

In 2011, Warner Bros. exec Alan Horn spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about his overseeing of "300," and recalled a curious stipulation he attached to Bulter's casting. He could play Leonidas, but he had to quit smoking first.