How To Train Your Dragon Review: Better Than Any Disney Revamp But Still Unnecessary

Over the past decade, Walt Disney Studios has taken a lot of flack for going back to the well and remaking or reimagining over a dozen of their classic animated movies in live-action (or photorealistic computer generated imagery in the case of "The Lion King") — and there's a good reason for that. With the exception of "Cinderella," "The Little Mermaid," and "Cruella," most of Disney's revamps haven't come close to measuring up to their predecessors, with the live-action element taking away much of the personality and imagination of those beloved animated tales. The remakes often skew too close to the original without much innovation, or the enhanced and updated elements, which often include new original songs, don't add much to the magic that preceded it.

That's why many (including yours truly) have been leery of the live-action remake of DreamWorks Animation's "How to Train Your Dragon" (despite its solid box office prospects), arguably their most beloved franchise outside of "Shrek" (though "HTTYD" has aged far better and has superior sequels). While the marketing materials have packed a punch, thanks to composer John Powell returning to provide the triumphant score, not much about the movie has looked like anything more than a shot-for-shot remake with little to no indication of any significant changes or improvements made on the original. Granted, there's not much to improve upon, since that original movie is still a wonderful animated adventure.

Therefore, I'm pleased to report that the "How to Train Your Dragon" remake isn't worse than the original movie. However, at the same time, I'm also saddened to say that director Dean DeBlois' live-action revamp of his own animated movie (the first time such a scenario has come about) stays so loyal to the original that there are few redeeming qualities that make this movie feel necessary when the original is still so magnificent.