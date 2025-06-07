How To Train Your Dragon Looks To Become The Next Animated To Live-Action Box Office Smash

Disney has made a cottage industry by taking its animated classics and remaking them for a new generation into live-action movies. While it may have experienced some misfires along the way, Disney made more than $7 billion at the box office with these remakes from 2010 to 2019 alone. Hence, it was only a matter of time before other studios started doing something similar. That brings us to this year's "How to Train Your Dragon" remake from DreamWorks and Universal, which looks to be a very faithful reworking of the 2010 animated favorite. The question is, can Universal successfully execute this play from Disney's playbook?

Directed by Dean DeBlois, who co-directed the original animated film, "How to Train Your Dragon" is currently expected to pull in between $67 and $77 million domestically when it opens next weekend, per Box Office Theory. That would seemingly put it on track for success. While that number might seem low-ish for this sort of blockbuster, keep in mind that the original film opened to $43.7 million before pulling in $495.1 million worldwide. These family movies can often hang around for weeks, particularly in the summer or Christmas windows. That's precisely what Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch" is doing at this very moment.

The other very important thing to remember where it concerns this franchise is that the majority of its money has come from ticket sales internationally in the past. 2019's "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," for example, opened to $55 million domestically before going on to make $540 million worldwide. Rather crucially, $379 million of that total, or roughly 70%, came from overseas. So, with a franchise-best opening north of $60 or $70 million and equivalently big turnouts internationally, Universal looks to be in a good position here.

It is, however, important to consider that Hollywood films no longer make nearly as much money in China as they used to, generally speaking. Mind you, that's on top of the diminished returns from Russia and Ukraine. Still, be that as it may, the numbers appear to be in the studio's favor here.