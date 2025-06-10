Ballerina's Box Office Opening Might Be A Death Sentence For The John Wick Universe

The summer movie season of 2025 has been fruitful thus far, with movies like "Final Destination Bloodlines," "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," and "Lilo & Stitch" bringing out patrons en masse to multiplexes all around the world. Unfortunately for Lionsgate, that party didn't continue as "Ballerina," aka "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina," opened far below expectations — so much so that the studio might now have to reckon with the idea that its planned John Wick Cinematic Universe may not be as viable as it had hoped.

Director Len Wiseman's "Ballerina" opened to $24.5 million domestically this past weekend, coming in at number two behind "Lilo & Stitch" ($32.3 million), which is in its third weekend of release. Overseas, the "John Wick" spin-off earned $26 million, giving it a global start just north of $50 million. Against a $90 million budget and as part of a $1 billion franchise, that's not what Lionsgate was hoping for, especially since "Ballerina" had been expected to open between $30 and $40 million less than two weeks ago.

Starring Ana de Armas, the film centers on Eve Macarro, a member of the Ruska Roma who seeks revenge for her father's death. Keanu Reeves also appears as John Wick, which was hyped up a great deal in the marketing to help let audiences know that this was part of the "John Wick" universe. It clearly didn't matter all that much, though.

The only movie in the franchise to open lower was the original "John Wick," which debuted to $14.4 million in 2014 before pulling in $86 million worldwide. From there, the property took off like a rocket, with each new entry making far more than the last. "John Wick: Chapter 4" then bowed to a franchise best $73.8 million before finishing its run with $447 million worldwide.