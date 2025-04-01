John Wick 5 Will Bring Keanu Back From The Dead, Two More Spin-Offs Still In The Works

Who knew that the repeated refrain of "Be seein' you" in the various "John Wick" movies would end up being so predictive of the franchise's own future? "John Wick" received a very fitting farewell in "Chapter 4," but the work is simply never over ... not when there's so much more money to be made, that is. Lionsgate is clearly hungry for more where that came from, while Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski must have settled on a proper screenplay that's to both of their liking. No other details are known about the plot or the characters involved, but the news that Reeves will once again put on his bulletproof suit and likely slaughter a whole bunch of faceless goons with one headshot after another is enough to whip fans into a frenzy.

The news of the franchise continuing to expand with "John Wick 5" and two subsequent spin-offs is hardly a surprise, considering that the series is already in the middle of an expansion. Though not watched by many, the Peacock streaming series "The Continental" largely came and went (though not before being reviewed extremely negatively by yours truly) without even coming close to matching the hype of the various movies. Meanwhile, this year's upcoming "Ballerina" hopes to rekindle that excitement between Ana de Armas' debut as a rival killer and Reeves' cameo appearance as John Wick. Conventional wisdom would dictate that the response to "Ballerina" would go a long way towards influencing the development of any further spin-offs, but CinemaCon simply isn't the stage for any half-measures. Lionsgate is pushing their chips all the way in on the "John Wick" series, and time will tell if this pays off for them or not.

