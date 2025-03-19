Ballerina Trailer: Ana De Armas Dances Into The World Of John Wick

After a painful countdown event that lasted about 40 minutes and featured a guy shooting a flamethrower at a block of ice (??), the new "Ballerina" trailer arrived. The biggest takeaway? The folks marketing this flick really want you to know this is a John Wick movie. While Keanu Reeves' John Wick is dead and buried, "Ballerina" serves as a bit of a prequel, which enables the filmmakers to bring Reeves back. The question is: how big is his role? Based on this trailer, John Wick has a major part to play here — he's apparently sent to kill Ana de Armas' character Eve. But I'll be honest: I think this is a bit of trailer trickery. While Reeves is splashed all over this trailer, I'm willing to guess his role in the film is small — little more than a cameo.

And look, I get it: Reeves is the face of this franchise. The "John Wick" movies aren't enjoyable for the action and world-building alone. They're enjoyable because we like to see Keanu Reeves at the center of all of that stuff. With that in mind, putting him front and center in this trailer makes a whole lot of sense. But will folks be disappointed when they see the final film and learn Reeves' part is (probably) much smaller than what's being shown here? I guess we'll find out!

"Ballerina" shoots its way into theaters on June 6, 2025.