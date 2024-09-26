The Ballerina Trailer Thrusts Ana De Armas Into The Violent World Of John Wick

The trailer for the long-awaited "John Wick" spin-off film "Ballerina" is finally here. Following a teaser clip that used a music box version of Beethoven's "Für Elise," the full trailer has provided a glimpse at what looks like a promising return to the Wick-verse.

"Live Free or Die Hard" director Len Wiseman is helming this latest off-shoot, which, frankly, has a lot riding on its shoulders. For a time, it seemed as though Hollywood could learn a few lessons about how to build a cinematic universe from the "John Wick" saga. But after the lifeless, pointless spin-off seres "The Continental," it started to look as though the impressive world-building of the movies could only really work in service of Keanu Reeves' relentless hit-man. What's more, the studio behind the films, Lionsgate, is coming off a string of box office duds that have put the company in serious jeopardy.

Now, "Ballerina" not only hopes to prove that a "John Wick" shared universe can work without the titular assassin to carry it, but also that Lionsgate can produce a box office hit. This time, Ana de Armas will be handing out the ass-kickery as the eponymous dancer who sets out on a mission for revenge after hitmen kill her family. The film takes place between 2019's "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" and 2023's "John Wick: Chapter 4," and features franchise mainstays Ian McShane, the late Lance Reddick, and Reeves himself, who cameos in the movie. Will this be the hit "John Wick" fans and Lionsgate are hoping for? Check out the trailer and decide for yourself.