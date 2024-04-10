Ballerina Footage Reaction: The First John Wick Spin-Off Looks Absolutely Insane [CinemaCon 2024]

Fans of the "John Wick" franchise haven't known exactly what to expect from the Ana de Armas-led spin-off, but a flood of details finally broke through today. We can now confirm that the new movie will be set between the events of the third "Wick" movie and the fourth, which likely means it will use those Anjelica Huston scenes from "Parabellum" — and the subplot involving Russian assassins that Keanu Reeves' hero apparently once had ties to — as a launching pad for the spin-off. Additionally, it turns out the reason for the lengthy delay of nearly two full years stems from the desire for all involved to add significant set pieces to the action.

And then came the exclusive footage. The reel begins with a heavily-tattooed de Armas sitting in a room, watching a ballerina toy spin, before cutting to her combat training. Huston returns as the mysterious and unnamed Director, whose voiceover indicates that de Armas' character is seeking vengeance against those who harmed her. The Continental hotel is back in all of its glory, where she gears up for her one-woman war against her foes. Those in attendance saw shots of her in the snow, armed to the teeth, and even snippets of "The Walking Dead" alum Norman Reedus in action. Brace yourselves for "Wick"-level sequences including bones breaking, flamethrowers, and a car chase at night involving some killer flamethrower action. Ana de Armas is standing in the bed an armored truck, while another armored vehicle chasing her pulls up alongside. She points a flamethrower through a little window in the back and blasts away, lighting the entire enemy truck on fire as they're cruising down the road at high speeds. Even after the truck is engulfed in flames, she doesn't let up, and /Film's Ryan Scott described the moment as "so f***ing badass."

The footage all builds to Keanu Reeves' John Wick himself appearing in the flesh, to whom de Armas asks, "How do I start doing what you do?" His response? "Looks like you already have."

Yeah, we're thinking he's back. "Ballerina" has all the makings of a worthy and faithfully stylized addition to the franchise, and it bows in theaters on June 6, 2025.