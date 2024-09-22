There's Only One Way Keanu Reeves Would Return For John Wick 5
The appeal of Chad Stahelski's 2014 actioner "John Wick" was how lean and simple it was. The titular character (Keanu Reeves) was quietly mourning the death of his wife, trying to recover with the puppy she had bought him. When rowdy Russian gangsters kill the dog during a home invasion, John reactivates, revealing that he was once known as the world's most dangerous assassin. He proceeds to take revenge on pretty much the entire criminal underground. The only fantastical wrinkle in "John Wick" was the Continental Hotel, a specialized high-end crash pad for all the world's well-moneyed assassins. The Continental could provide their clientele with medical attention, high-tech body armor, and however many guns they may need (usually a lot).
When a sequel was demanded, however, the filmmakers had to up the ante by heaping in more and more assassination lore, creating a bizarre, outsize world with complicated rules and an unfollowable mythos. By the time it got to "John Wick: Chapter 4" in 2023, the franchise had become massive beyond recognition. "Chapter 4" was the "Götterdämmerung" of the film series and ran an exhausting 169 minutes. After four movies and many hours of solid, over-the-top action, John Wick had finally earned the right to die.
Although John seemingly perished at the end of "Chapter 4," however, the creatives behind the franchise subsequently found a few ways to keep the brand going. 2023 also saw the release of "The Continental," a prequel TV series about the above-mentioned hotel. Meanwhile, a spinoff film starring Ana de Armas, known as "John Wick Presents: Ballerina," is due in theaters on June 6, 2025.
It's since been reported that "John Wick: Chapter 5" is currently being developed along with another spinoff movie, this one centered on Donnie Yen's character from "Chapter 4." Reeves and Stahelski have also indicated they're open to returning to the Continental — although, in a 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves made it clear that he would only come back if Stahelski was in charge.
But... isn't John Wick dead?
Reeves, notably, didn't explain how the really-most-sincerely-dead John Wick would be back to cause mayhem for a "Chapter 5." Presumably, the film would merely reveal that John didn't actually die in the first place, but why not get more creative? Perhaps someone could exhume his corpse during a violent rainstorm, hoping to make sure that the assassin really has been killed. That someone can then jam a long crowbar into John's dead heart, drawing a lightning bolt from above. The lightning will then resurrect John, Frankenstein-style, and he can continue to kill as an immortal zombie. Or maybe that was just the plot of Tom McLoughlin's "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives."
Reeves, now 60, was seemingly done making "John Wick" movies after "Chapter 4," which appeared to be a pretty definitive closing of the door. But Reeves also knows that nostalgia is strong in Hollywood, and that money talks. After all, in 2021, he reprised the role of Neo in "The Matrix Resurrections," a sequel relesaed 18 years after the previous installment in its franchise. Reeves, then, had to state to EW that John Wick could very well return, but only if Stahelski can think of a good reason to continue his story. In his own words:
"I don't know, I guess I'm going to have to lean on never say never. I mean, I wouldn't do a John Wick film without Chad Stahelski. We'd have to see what that looked like. For me, it feels really right that John Wick finds peace."
It should be noted that "Ballerina" will feature an appearance from Reeves as John Wick, as it is set between the events of "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" and "Chapter 4." Perhaps another Wick-focused feature would be an additional prequel of some kind. ("John Wick: Chapter 3.5," if you will.) For now, though, fans of the ultra-action franchise can only speculate.