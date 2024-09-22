There's Only One Way Keanu Reeves Would Return For John Wick 5

The appeal of Chad Stahelski's 2014 actioner "John Wick" was how lean and simple it was. The titular character (Keanu Reeves) was quietly mourning the death of his wife, trying to recover with the puppy she had bought him. When rowdy Russian gangsters kill the dog during a home invasion, John reactivates, revealing that he was once known as the world's most dangerous assassin. He proceeds to take revenge on pretty much the entire criminal underground. The only fantastical wrinkle in "John Wick" was the Continental Hotel, a specialized high-end crash pad for all the world's well-moneyed assassins. The Continental could provide their clientele with medical attention, high-tech body armor, and however many guns they may need (usually a lot).

When a sequel was demanded, however, the filmmakers had to up the ante by heaping in more and more assassination lore, creating a bizarre, outsize world with complicated rules and an unfollowable mythos. By the time it got to "John Wick: Chapter 4" in 2023, the franchise had become massive beyond recognition. "Chapter 4" was the "Götterdämmerung" of the film series and ran an exhausting 169 minutes. After four movies and many hours of solid, over-the-top action, John Wick had finally earned the right to die.

Although John seemingly perished at the end of "Chapter 4," however, the creatives behind the franchise subsequently found a few ways to keep the brand going. 2023 also saw the release of "The Continental," a prequel TV series about the above-mentioned hotel. Meanwhile, a spinoff film starring Ana de Armas, known as "John Wick Presents: Ballerina," is due in theaters on June 6, 2025.

It's since been reported that "John Wick: Chapter 5" is currently being developed along with another spinoff movie, this one centered on Donnie Yen's character from "Chapter 4." Reeves and Stahelski have also indicated they're open to returning to the Continental — although, in a 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves made it clear that he would only come back if Stahelski was in charge.