John Wick Spinoff Starring Donnie Yen's Caine Is Happening, Will Pay Off That Credits Scene

The "John Wick" universe is continuing to expand, with or without Keanu Reeves. Lionsgate has announced that a new spin-off set within the world of the beloved action franchise is on the way. This one will focus on Donnie Yen's blind assassin character Caine, who was introduced in last year's "John Wick: Chapter 4." While much about the film remains under wraps for the time being, it will pay off a subplot that was previously teased by director Chad Stahelski.

According to Variety, Yen will star in the currently untitled spin-off film, with Robert Askins ("The Umbrella Academy") set to pen the screenplay. Production is due to begin next year in Hong Kong. The new spin-off is said to "continue Yen's story arc following the events of 'John Wick: Chapter 4,' as Caine has been freed from his obligations to the High Table." Yen had this to say about it:

"Working on 'John Wick: Chapter 4' was an extraordinary experience. The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role."

This is the second spin-off in the "John Wick" franchise to get the green light. We also have the action-packed "Ballerina" coming our way next summer, with Ana de Armas in the lead role. Lionsgate seems intent on keeping the franchise going, even if Reeves' Wick is (presumably) no longer with us.