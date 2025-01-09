One Of The Best John Wick Characters Is Getting A Spin-Off – With A Very Appropriate Director

When you want to add a sense of legitimacy and an unrivaled cool factor into your action franchise, you cast Donnie Yen. If you want to take full advantage of the legendary Hong Kong action star's talents, well, you hire him as the director of your action franchise. Leave it to the "John Wick" property to potentially bring together the best of both worlds for its upcoming spinoff, centered on Yen's ultra-cool, scene-stealing assassin Caine from "John Wick: Chapter 4."

That easily takes the title for the most exciting news of the day, courtesy of Collider. In a recent interview with the outlet, Yen was promoting his work as both director and lead of his newest film "The Prosecutor," which is set to arrive in select theaters later this month. But, naturally, the topic of "John Wick" came up. Yen went ahead and dropped quite the bombshell on interviewer Steve Weintraub, who revealed he heard directly from "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski that there were discussions to put Yen in the director's chair. So what did the actor have to say? As he explained:

"It is true. I think both the fans, as well as the studio, want this to happen, and we'll see [...] I can only tell you that much. But yes, we are talking, and we are talking intimately. We'll see what happens."

For those who might not remember, the blind assassin Caine started the film as an antagonist on a reluctant mission to deliver Wick's head on a platter ... only to end it as an ally, completing one of the coolest arcs of any character in the entire franchise. A post-credits scene, featuring Caine and the vengeance-seeking killer Akira (played by pop sensation Rina Sawayama), seemed to tee up a potential standalone movie. Now, we've received our most significant update yet — and one that almost singlehandedly makes the project feel even more like a must-watch event.