How To Train Your Dragon: The Biggest Differences Between The Live-Action Remake And The Original

Purists, look away, because I'm going to compliment the remake on actually improving a few things on its predecessor. Yes, that means you'll have to go elsewhere to complain about how Astrid, previously depicted as a blonde and blue-eyed little Viking warrior, is now played by the brunette young actor Nico Parker (who's quite good in the film). And it goes on to expand on the rest of our supporting cast of characters — more than the original ever did, in fact.

There's Astrid's more detailed motivation, for starters. Before, her gripe against Toothless mostly felt like it was just treated as a given. All of her friends look down on our shrimpy main character and, given how competitive she is, it's reasonable she does, too. That couldn't be more different in the remake, where we're given an additional conversation between the two that helps define things a bit more clearly. After a long day of training, Astrid confronts Hiccup at the dining hall over his apparent disinterest in taking things seriously. She even calls him a nepo-baby, more or less, riding on the coattails of his father's position as leader of the village and never having to actually experience any hardship himself. It's a neat (if slightly on-the-nose) layer to add to their dynamic, and one that gives Astrid a little more agency and personality than her animated counterpart.

And then there's the extra material given to side characters. The mysterious village Elder Gothi (Naomi Wirthner) is introduced much earlier on than she is in the animated movie, making her feel much more integral to the story. But it's Snotlout, played by Gabriel Howell, who stands out the most. Not only does the remake ramp up his obnoxious crush on Astrid, but it also adds a running gag about his own father (played by Peter Serafinowicz) essentially ignoring his entire existence. This pays off quite heartwarmingly by the end when the two finally share a moment of love and affection together. At the same time, it gives us a glimpse into Snotlout's personal life that the others may not necessarily know about. Even a little bit of extra characterization goes a long way, and we're glad the remake went out of its way to give this group of actors something more to work with.