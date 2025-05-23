The Lilo & Stitch Remake Leaves Out One Major Character From The Original

Ohana means family and family means nobody gets left behind ... or spoiled. This article discusses major spoilers from "Lilo & Stitch."

Disney's newfound tradition of live-action cash grabs remakes has finally set its sights on arguably the most beloved animated movie of my generation ... but, in a twist, not every fan-favorite character is present and accounted for. The newly-released "Lilo & Stitch" has retained the services of actor (and original co-director/writer) Chris Sanders, who originally lent his voice to the foul-mouthed alien (Experiment 626, to be precise) that captured so many hearts and minds over two decades ago. He's not the only holdover, either, as cast members Tia Carrere (who voiced Lilo's sister Nani) and Amy Hill (Mrs. Hasagawa) also make their returns — albeit in different, yet poignant roles. Otherwise, all the other characters and performances have been reimagined to better fit each one's age, heritage, and various other live-action concerns. All that is, except for the original villain of the story.

It's no secret that, despite extraterrestrial mad scientist Jumba Jookiba and his reluctant handler Pleakley leading the hunt for runaway Stitch on Earth, the real big bad of "Lilo & Stitch" was always the giant-sized alien known as Gantu. Voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson, the no-nonsense captain receives the unenviable task of apprehending Stitch should the criminal Jumba and the unreliable Pleakley fail in their mission. Most memorably, Gantu ends up on the receiving end of several of Lilo's most colorful insults, a non-exhaustive sampling of which includes "Big Dummy," "Dummyhead," and, my personal favorite, "Stinky Fish-Face." In short, his presence gives our main characters someone who poses a genuine, physical threat along with a strong personality worth rooting against.

Curiously, director Dean Fleischer Camp and writers Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes opt not to include Gantu in the script for the "Lilo & Stitch" remake at all. Though the new direction they take (mostly) works, the change will undoubtedly make waves among fans of the original. Here's why.