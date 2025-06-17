Elio Review: Pixar's Latest Tearjerker Is Their Best Original Since Coco

If the film's wonderfully vivid and gonzo conception of the universe isn't enough to keep kids occupied, boasting a genuine kaleidoscope of colors and futuristic visuals, then the true heart and soul of "Elio" almost certainly will. The Communiverse might as well be exactly what Elio has been desperately searching for all along, and the naïve aliens who greet him as one of their own provide a stark contrast from the bullies plaguing his every step back home. Elio's attempts to convince extraterrestrial ambassadors Helix (Brandon Moon), Tegman (Matthias Schweighöfer), Turais (Ana de la Reguera), and Questa (Jameela Jamil) that he's the most influential human on Earth are well worth the price of admission and frequently provide some of the biggest laughs in the movie. But once he's tasked with pacifying Lord Grigon (essentially a riff on the Klingon warriors from "Star Trek") in a diplomatic negotiation for the ages, done in exchange for membership in the Communiverse, the central theme of "Elio" comes into focus.

As much as the movie has on its mind (and it's a lot, since much of "Elio" shares its protagonist's sugar-rush mentality), it's the dynamic between fast friends Elio and Grigon's innocent, tardigrade-like son Glordon (voiced by the delightful Remy Edgerly) that steals the entire show. Some of the best moments in the film's brisk 99-minute runtime come from Elio and Glordon getting a chance to simply exist as kids finding themselves in the coolest possible setting, enjoying a camaraderie and affection that can only develop between those with similarly painful upbringings. The script (credited to far too many writers to list here) somehow finds time and space for Elio and Glordon's buddy-comedy adventures, a hilarious and unexpectedly clever subplot between Olga and a cloned Elio back on Earth, and even some hard-hitting truths about children wrestling with the crushing expectations of their parental figures. Before we even know it, "Elio" has built to a rousing crescendo about what "home" really means for outsiders like Elio — and, as with the best of Pixar, I dare anyone to come away with a single dry eye.

By the time things fully kick into gear, even some of the most glaring visible seams can't derail "Elio" too much, at least. As with any obvious salvage job, certain subplots and previously-introduced concepts fall by the wayside like vestigial reminders of earlier drafts. (For a fun post-theater exercise, look back at the earliest teasers to see just how much has changed over the years.) The frenetic pace may keep kids hooked, but parents will appreciate the sequences when "Elio" hits the pause button and allows audiences to sit in the silence — of complicated ideas, of emotionally challenging conversations, and of the wonders around us we too often fail to appreciate. It's not every day we get an animated movie with an action set piece that hinges on the dangers of orbital space debris around Earth ... but such oddball, geek-friendly antics are precisely what makes "Elio" stand out from so much recent fare.

Are children's movies back? Is Pixar about to dial back the clock to their heyday of the early aughts? No one movie can represent that much to that many people. "Elio" instead opts for a more specific and personal worldview — one that might just leave parents and children alike looking up at the nighttime sky with a whole new perspective.

/Film Rating: 7.5 out of 10

"Elio" opens in theaters on June 20, 2025.