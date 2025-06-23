Disney's Disastrous Elio Marketing Is A Perfect Study In How To Fail A Good Movie

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Elio."

Allow me to clue you in on an unspoken truth in this business — there's nothing more satisfying than to strap on our Monday morning quarterback outfits and retroactively diagnose what worked versus what didn't at the box office after any given weekend. As /Film readers well know, our own Ryan Scott is the finest example of an expert putting his money where his mouth is and taking a scalpel (as opposed to a sledgehammer) to industry trends that are oftentimes more complicated than they may seem. Too often, however, post-mortem discussions can quickly turn into posturing over audience tastes, studio politics, nebulously-reported budgets, and that irresistible urge to boil everything down to the most oversimplified solution possible: To steal a famous gag from "The Simpsons," am I so out of touch? No, it's the marketing that went wrong.

Except, every so often, the go-to excuse that a lackluster marketing campaign is to blame actually does reflect the reality of the situation ... and "Elio" has just become our newest case study. I've gone on the record in my review for /Film that the latest Pixar film has a lot going for it and that audiences will likely come away from it with tears still in their eyes. Unfortunately, based on the weekend reports, not nearly enough moviegoers actually bothered to turn out for it. By all accounts, the original movie is on track for the animation studio's worst opening ever — below that of recent misfires such as "Lightyear" and "Onward." Is that a quality control issue suggesting some sort of "Pixar fatigue" in the works? Was the film swallowed up by its competition? Or could it be much, much simpler than that?

Based on a multitude of factors, it seems clear that "Elio" was ultimately a victim of a parent company that decided to cut its losses and save money on an expensive marketing campaign. Even outside of our film-obsessed bubble, a narrative has taken shape that Disney has been "burying" this title. And for a movie that's all about finding one's place in a world that can be cruel and unforgiving to outsiders, well, that feels just a bit too on the nose. Here's why "Elio" deserved a far, far better fate.