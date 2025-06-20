Elio's Cute Credits Scene Gives The Movie A Necessary Emotional Payoff

As the people of Earth say: Okay, bye, I love you. This article contains spoilers for "Elio."

Pixar has been making movies since roughly the time I was born, so it's a little odd to engage with debates over whether the studio has become long in the tooth and is now struggling for relevancy in its old age. Sure, the so-called Golden Era from the late '90s to mid 2010s might be receding further and further into the rearview mirror. But many of its movies in the pandemic era have compiled solid reviews, are considered box office hits, and fill an important niche among kids that very few competitors seem interested in doing anymore. "Elio," which I reviewed quite positively for /Film here, likely won't go down as a Major Turning Point™ in any regard. It's a fun, cutesy, and emotionally engaging adventure that appeals to all the nerds and outsiders among us — which is all it really needs to be, honestly.

But how about what comes next? "Elio" doesn't necessarily lay the groundwork for a sequel, though one could easily imagine how it might happen down the line. Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) ends the film by making a heartbreaking yet remarkably mature decision: Despite finally being welcomed with open arms into the Communiverse, a cosmic gathering of all the galaxy's greatest minds and leaders, Elio chooses to return home with his Tia Olga (Zoe Saldaña) to Earth. That doesn't just involve putting aside his starry-eyed dreams of acceptance among the aliens he's sought after for so long, but it also means he'll no longer get to see his newfound bestie, the tardigrade-like alien Glordon (Remy Edgerly). Like its clear inspiration "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," the ingredients are there for a waterworks show unlike anything we've experienced since the likes of "Up" or "Inside Out" ... but that's not quite the conclusion of the story.

Those who stick around for the end credits are also in for a welcome surprise — one that provides a nice, emotional button to a friendship audiences will have become extremely invested in.