Pixar's Elio Takes Cues From E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial And... John Carpenter's The Thing?

Pixar's "Elio" is coming to theaters this summer, taking the film's titular 11-year old boy on a sci-fi adventure that he's been desperate to embark upon ever since learning about the limitless potential of space travel and life on other planets. Feeling out of place on Earth and maybe a bit of a burden on his Aunt Olga (Zoe Saldaña), Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) manages to eagerly send a message into space and ends up abducted by aliens and inducted into the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide mistaking him for the leader of Earth. Despite this misunderstanding, Elio feels like he's finally found a place where he belongs, especially when he meets a young alien sort-of-slug kid named Glordon.

When directors Domee Shi (of the delightful "Turning Red") and Madeline Sharafian (story on "Turning Red" and "Coco") brought "Elio" to life, it should come as no surprise that they used Steven Spielberg's classic "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" as inspiration, as well as the filmmaker's more eerie but awe-inspiring "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." But would you expect a couple R-rated sci-fi classics from Ridley Scott and John Carpenter to be some of the other cinematic influences in Pixar's family friendly film?

During an early press day for "Elio," I sat down with both Domee Shi and Madeline Sharafian to talk about their sci-fi adventure, and they revealed how some classic sci-fi horror movies helped shape the visual style for "Elio."

