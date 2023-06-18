No, Pixar Doesn't Intentionally Try To Make Adults Cry

When you go to a Pixar film, you'd better pack the tissues. This isn't news to fans who have been sniffling over them for years, myself included. In fact, grab them now as I remind you of some of the moments that got you right in the tear ducts. Think about Andy saying goodbye to his childhood toys, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, in "Toy Story 3," or when Hector and Miguel realize how they're connected in "Coco." What about the lonely little robot Wall-E sadly watching musicals about love or Bing Bong disappearing in "Inside Out." Then we have the pinnacle of eye-leaking emotion in the beginning of "Up" with the love story of Carl and Ellie. I could go on, but I don't want you to wake up with puffy peepers tomorrow.

The latest Pixar offering is "Elemental," the story of a world where people made of elements like air, water, earth, and fire live in Elemental City and have literal reasons for staying within their own groups (fire and water make steam, for example). Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis), a fire woman, falls in love with Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), a water man, despite the issues keeping them apart. There are certainly teary moments in this film, following Pixar tradition.

/Film's own BJ Colangelo recently spoke to director Peter Sohn and producer Denise Ream about the new movie and asked them about Pixar's history with bringing tears to the eyes of audiences. As the pair explained, it's not something they intentionally set out to do — it's just something that inevitably happens when you're telling highly emotional and deeply personal stories like Pixar does.