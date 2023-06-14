Pixar's Elemental Stars Get Candid About The Importance Of Immigrant Stories [Exclusive Interview]

Definitely. I think a lot of times anger is shown as almost a defense mechanism because we don't want to show that we're feeling vulnerable or that we're nervous or scared, so we project anger because then at least people back away and they don't dig deeper. We've been talking a little bit about children, and obviously, this is a movie that will appeal to children, but it will absolutely appeal to adults. I am a big crier. I was openly weeping toward the end of this movie.

Lewis: Oh yes, the weep!

Pixar, you've done it again! I want to talk about the more adult themes like the pressure I think so many of us have once we get to a certain age and we're supposed to go out on our own and be adults, but you still have mom and dad or whatever parental combination you have in the back of your head wanting you to do something. Was any self-reflection of your own relationship with the generational or familial bonds that you have in your life something you had to work through while making this movie?

Lewis: That is such a big question.

Athie: Yeah. Making this movie, I've been telling people, it just made me ... every time we went to the booth, I'd want to call my family. My family came here when I was a baby. I was about five months old and my dad was a diplomat in my home country of Mauritania and had to start all over again because we had to escape, and just the sacrifice that is. And my mom leaving family behind, never seeing them for years and decades, decades, unless they're talking on the phone. And just rebuilding a life in the States; a culture shock. All this just for the sake of their kids having a better life, a safe life.

It is a debt that isn't ... it's actually not a debt, I've been saying that a lot. It's not really a debt, it's just something that you feel is a debt. But my parents won't look at it as that. They're like, "Yeah, this is what we're supposed to do. You're our kids. Of course, we did this." But the feeling growing up was like, "Oh man, I got to take care of them when I'm old. I got to do this, I got to do that." Well, anyway, to have them at the premiere like we did [on] Thursday and then the texts and the calls and everything that they've said afterward just made it feel like, "Ah, this is our work together." And that's how I feel about this movie. It's everyone's work. It's not just Pete [Sohn], it's Pete's parents who put so much into it, and so much into him. And all of us, all of us have made this beautiful, beautiful project all together and with our families.