Pixar's Elemental Isn't Just A Romantic Comedy, It's Also A Very Personal Immigrant Tale

Earlier this week, Pixar dropped a new trailer for "Elemental," which will mark the animation studio's return to the big screen with an original movie since "Onward" hit theaters just before the coronavirus pandemic ruined everything. Since 2020, Pixar's movies "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red" have all been relegated to Disney+, though the latter was intended for theaters, it ended up being pushed to streaming because of a coronavirus variant outbreak. Frankly, we're ready for Pixar to bring their brand of storytelling magic to the big screen with a movie like "Elemental," especially after "Lightyear" turned out to be a bit of a disappointment.

Before the new "Elemental" trailer arrived online, Disney and Pixar invited /Film and an assembly of other media outlets to the Pixar Animation Studios headquarters in Emeryville, California for an extended sneak peek of footage from the upcoming film. After screening around roughly 30 minutes of the promising movie (read our footage reaction here), as well as checking out the new "Up" short film with Ed Asner returning as Carl with the talking dog Dug by his side, director Peter Sohn, producer Denise Ream, and key members of the film's team at Pixar delivered a presentation that provided a deep dive into the development of the movie.

Not only did we learn about the technically challenging process of making the movie, but we found out that this project is quite the personal story for both Sohn and Ream. Though "Elemental" is clearly a romantic comedy between a woman made of fire named Ember and a man made of water named Wade, it's also the story of an immigrant family trying to create a life for themselves in a place that isn't necessarily welcoming to them on a fundamental (and literally elemental) level.