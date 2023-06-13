The Classic Romantic Comedies That Inspired Pixar's Elemental

In Pixar's case, the worlds in question are the water-based community that Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie) calls home and Fire Town, where Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) spends time with her fiery family. "That connection between fire and water was the first thing I pitched to Disney," Peter Sohn, who also co-wrote the story for the film, said.

The two opposites are emblematic not just of a universal story of bridging the gap between differing backgrounds, but also of Sohn's own experiences as a Korean-American man informed by his own relationships. "Romance is a big part of the movie, but it was also that part of my connection that I had with trying to marry someone that was outside my culture," Sohn told Gizmodo.

Previously, the filmmaker made it clear that the world of "Elemental" isn't meant to include one-to-one stand-ins for real-life cultures. "Once people started saying, or asking, 'Oh, are they Asian?' It's like, 'No, no. They're not meant to be Asian,'" Sohn explained during a preview event attended by /Film. "My biggest goal was to try to take the element itself and pull from there to make the culture."

Sohn cited the fact that the fire people eat wood as an example of a fact that the movie builds around, creating its own unique culture that isn't reflective of any single real-world experience. "No Earth people eat wood in this way. How can we exploit that? What kind of plates would they have?'" he explained. "So it'd be extrapolating everything we could from the culture."