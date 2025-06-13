Toy Story 5's Strange Opening Scene Is A Huge Departure For The Series

What's the future of Pixar? With a track record as extensive as theirs, this question tends to come up with greater frequency than anywhere else. Still, the well-respected animation giant seems to have weathered Hollywood's various stops and starts over the last several years better than most. When the pandemic reared its ugly head, the studio was forced to navigate the new reality of straight-to-streaming releases for tentpoles originally meant for theaters. When Disney led the subsequent charge into the digital space, Pixar played ball and made their first-ever foray into streaming television with the Disney+ series "Win or Lose." And when their parent company abruptly reversed course and reprioritized the theatrical experience, the studio once again put on its superhero cape and turned "Elemental" into a sneaky box office hit, just when exhibitors everywhere needed it most.

Yet, that's done little to quell endless debates over Pixar losing its mojo or becoming over-reliant on sequels instead of the innovative originals that used to be its bread and butter — and so the biggest test may still be on the horizon. Take "Toy Story 5," for instance, which might as well be the poster child for Hollywood's ongoing IP-grabbing tendencies and inability to let things end. What makes this a story worth telling after the third film brought such satisfying closure to the series back in 2010 and the fourth one miraculously wasn't terrible in 2019? How are Pixar execs corralling the various movies currently in the pipeline and figuring out the right mix of originals versus more franchise extensions? And, most importantly, can we look forward to any new innovations from such a forward-looking industry leader?

Recently, /Film attended a special Pixar presentation in New York City showcasing the company's upcoming slate, where Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter addressed these pressing concerns (and more) with quite a convincing display of confidence, from hosting an early screening of the soon-to-be-released "Elio" (stay tuned for our review next week) to unveiling the surprising opening sequence of "Toy Story 5," to teasing upcoming originals "Hoppers" and especially "Gatto," a never-before-revealed project that might just be our sleeper pick for Pixar's most exciting title currently in the works.