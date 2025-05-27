Pixar's Elio Footage Reaction: Amblin And Galaxy Quest Combine For A Delightful Sci-Fi Adventure

Pixar's new movie "Elio" is taking audiences and the movie's titular character to space for an adventure the likes of which the animation studio has never embarked upon before. Sure, we've been to space in the beloved "WALL-E," and we've even hit lightspeed with a certain space ranger in the less celebrated "Lightyear," but "Elio" is taking us on an adventure that is completely removed from the comforts of life on Earth, bringing us into a vibrant otherworldly space station known as the Communiverse.

In early May, /Film was invited to Pixar Animation's campus in Emeryville, California to watch new footage from "Elio" and learn about the making of their latest film. Directors Domee Shi ("Turning Red") and Madeline Sharafian (story lead on "Turning Red" and "Coco") revealed a selection of scenes totaling almost 25 minutes of footage that gave us an idea of the story they were trying to tell, introducing us to Elio, a young boy struggling to find a sense of belonging on Earth who sets his sights on the stars to find somewhere that might make him feel more comfortable and accepted.

As soon as the movie starts, we learn that Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) has had a rough childhood on Earth, something that the trailer (seen above) hasn't touched upon at all. His parents died when he was very young, placing him in the care of his Aunt Olga (Zoe Saldaña), a Major in the Air Force who was on track to become an astronaut when her nephew tragically fell into her lap. She's not resentful about it, but Elio is still very sad about losing his parents and can't help but feel like a burden. Meanwhile, Olga simply feels out of her depth, though she loves Elio unconditionally and knows he's having a hard time feeling understood and accepted by kids his age.

However, when Elio wanders off in a new exhibition being installed in an air and space museum on Olga's base, he learns all about the vast reaches of space and the Voyager exploration program that set out to reach life on other planets. That's all the information Elio needs to begin trying to send out a message of his own to make contact with aliens and find a place where he finally belongs.