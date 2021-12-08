Ghostbusters: Afterlife Composer Rob Simonsen On Emulating And Evolving The Original Ghostbusters Score [Interview]

I've never thought to ask this before, so I figured I might as well just ask the source. What are the instruments that are used to make those more haunting sounds in the original score? I guess the best way to describe them is the spooky whistles and whatnot.

That's an instrument called the Ondes Martenot. It's one of the earliest synthesizers, and it's this electric instrument that has keys, but it also has this metal wire that runs across in front of the keys, and there's a ring. You put your finger inside the ring and you can slide up and down so you get this very smooth tone. That's when you get these very, almost vocal type sounds. You can vary the tone of it. It's very similar to a theremin, but a theremin you play with your hand in the air, and this you play putting your finger in this ring and gliding your hand in front of the keys. You can see what pitch you're at because the ring is right in front of the key of the pitch.

It's a beautiful instrument. I actually used it on my record and [composer] Johnny Greenwood owns one. He's used it in his work with Radiohead and his work in film scores. It's a really beautiful instrument. Elmer used it on many of his film scores. It wasn't just "Ghostbusters," but of course it fit perfectly for "Ghostbusters" because it has this kind of ghostly sound.

That was one of the first things that Jason and I talked about, that we had to use the Ondes. The woman who played for many of Elmer's scores and who played the Ondes on "Ghostbusters" is named Cynthia Millar, and she's still around. We brought her into the studio in London. Unfortunately, we weren't able to travel at that time, so we just did it remotely, but we had her come in and play down all the parts to the new score. That was just such a treat.

That is awesome. I was actually going to ask if there was anybody from the original orchestra who was still around and playing to partake in the afterlife score.

I had one, I think it was a string player, get up at the end of the session. When I came out and was talking to them a little bit, he said, "Yeah, I played on the original."

That's awesome.

I think there were some other musicians besides Cynthia that played on the original. It's humbling to be a part of such a legacy.

I had a very specific question because this sound caught me off guard. Right around one minute into the track number 12, there's a very high-pitched sound. It almost sounds like a scream. Is it an actual scream, or is it that the instrument we just talked about? That might be too specific of a moment for you to recall.

Yeah. That's the Ondes.

Wow. That's crazy. Because for a second, it sounds like a very high-pitched scream.

It does. It has this vocal quality to it and it's a very kind of spooky human kind of sound. It's a really wondrous instrument. It's very beautiful.